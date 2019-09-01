Several parts of Rajasthan receive rainfall

Parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall between two and 11 cm in the past 24 hours, a meteorological department official said on Sunday. From Saturday to Sunday morning, Danpur recorded 11 cm rainfall followed by 8 cm in Ghatol and 7 cm in Fatehpur and Siwana.

Several places recorded rainfall from 2 to 6 cm during the period, the official said. Till Sunday evening, Churu recorded 7.9 mm rainfall followed by 7.8 mm in Srigangnagar and 6.2 mm in Jaipur.

The MeT department has warned of heavy rainfall to at isolated places in the state during next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)