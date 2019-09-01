Four injured as part of old building collapses on tin-shed

Four persons, including a three- year-old boy, were injured after a part of a dilapidated two- storey building collapsed on their adjacent tin-shed dwelling on Sunday, police said. After the upper portion of the building collapsed on the tin-shed located in Moti Tabela area of the city, four persons, including the boy, got trapped under it. They were rescued by their neighbours, a sub-inspector of Raoji Bazar police station said.

They were admitted to the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and are said to be out of danger. Apart from the boy, a 16-year-old girl and two women aged 19 and 22, were injured in the incident, he said..

