Maximum temperature dips in HP after rains

Light to moderate rains occurred in several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, bringing maximum temperatures down by two to three degrees Celsius in the state, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. Several parts of the state, including Shimla (27 mm), Manali (10 mm), Dharamshala (8 mm), Kangra (6 mm), Sundernagar (3 mm), Una (2 mm), Bhuntar (0.4 mm) and Kalpa (0.2 mm) witnessed rains on Sunday, the MeT said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 32.5 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 12 degrees Celsius.

The Met Centre in Shimla forecast rain in some places of the state till September 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)