Two ex-navy men killed due to LPG cylinder blast in Odisha

Two former navy personnel were charred to death in a fire triggered by explosion of a domestic LPG cylinder in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday, a senior police officer said. The incident occurred at Kharinasi village when the two were enagaged in cooking at the quarters provided to them by the district police, Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Niti Sekhar said.

They were identified as Prakash Samantaray and Sushant Sahu, residents of Nayagarh and Ganjam district respectively, police said. Leakage from the cooking gas cylinder appeared to have resulted in the mishap, Sekhar said.

The ex-navy men were associated with Jamboo marine police station as boat operators on a contractual basis after their retirement from the India Navy, police said. While Samantaray died on the spot, Sahu succumbed to burn injuries later..

