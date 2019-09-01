Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Following are PTI stories from

Following are PTI stories from the eastern region at 9.30 pm. STORIES ON THE WIRE: CAL4 AS-NRC-GOGOI NRC: Gogoi wonders how excluded people could move Foreigners Tribunal Guwahati: Senior Congres leader of Assam Tarun Gogoi on Sunday asked how the government asked the 19.07 lakh people left out of the final NRC list to move the Foreigners Tribunals for inclusion of their names as they have not been declared foreigners.

CAL5 BH-LYNCH Bihar farmer lynched in front of wife Gaya: A group of men beat up a40-year-old farmer and hanged him from a tree leading to his death, and assaulted his wife when she tried to protect her husband in Gaya district on Sunday, the police said. CES7 AS-NRC-NGO Those left out of NRC must get exclusion order copy soon: NGO Guwahati: Citizens for Justice and Peace, an NGO helmed by rights activist Teesta Setalvad, said on Sunday that those left out of the NRC should immediately get hold of a copy of the exclusion order, which would enable them to file appeals before tribunals in stipulated time.

CES10 OD-PATNAIK Naveen asks BJD workers to act as agents of change Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked partymen to act as agents of transformation to bring cheer among common people as they are central to all programmes. CES11 OD-CYLINDER-BLAST Two ex-navy men killed due to LPG cylinder blast in Odisha Kendrapara (Odisha): Two former navy personnel were charred to death in a fire triggered by explosion of a domestic LPG cylinder in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

ERG9 WB-FILM-NUSRAT After hustings, MP Nusrat Jahan again dons the role of actress Kolkata: Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been cast in a Bengali film, her first movie after the elections that took her to the Lok Sabha and her marriage. ERG11 OD-RAILWAY-SELFIE ECoR tells people avoiding dangerous selfies on train Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a drive to make people aware about dangers of taking selfies on trains, tracks and platforms, a senior official said on Sunday..

