Karnataka: 4 members of a family killed in road mishap

Four members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a trench near Madyangala on Mysore National Highway on Monday morning.

The family had come to Mangaluru and was returning to Shuntikoppa village in Shimoga district in Karnataka.

The vehicle uplifting operation by the firefighters was done from the accident spot. (ANI)

