International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Karnataka: 4 members of a family killed in road mishap

Four members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a trench near Madyangala on Mysore National Highway on Monday morning.

ANI Mysore (Karnataka)
Updated: 02-09-2019 13:55 IST
Karnataka: 4 members of a family killed in road mishap

Visual from the spot Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Four members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a trench near Madyangala on Mysore National Highway on Monday morning.

The family had come to Mangaluru and was returning to Shuntikoppa village in Shimoga district in Karnataka.

The vehicle uplifting operation by the firefighters was done from the accident spot. (ANI)

Also Read: nib NZ result reflects focus on delivering more value to members

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019