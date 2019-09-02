International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Man detained with knife near Parliament, says Police

A 26-year-old man was detained after he was found with a knife near the gate number one of the Parliament here on Monday, police said.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 02-09-2019 15:49 IST
Man detained with knife near Parliament, says Police

DCP New Delhi Eish Singhal speaking to media on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old man was detained after he was found with a knife near the gate number one of the Parliament here on Monday, police said. Speaking to media, the DCP New Delhi, Eish Singhal said, "A 26-year-old man named Sagar who is a resident of Laxminagar today came near gate number one of the Parliament."

"He was on a splendour motorcycle and was carrying a knife. We immediately captured and detained him," he said. On being asked if the man is mentally unstable, the DCP said that the man did look a bit mentally agitated but we will come to the conclusion only after the investigation is completed. (ANI)

Also Read: J-K: 'Awam cum Ex-servicemen' rally organised for residents in Nubra, Shyok Valley

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019