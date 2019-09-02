UP: Ballia panchayat chairman, 2 others booked for discrepancies in fund allocation

Three people, including the district panchayat chairman, have been booked here after alleged discrepancies were found in allocation of funds, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered on Sunday against Ballia panchayat chairman Sudhir Paswan, clerk Rajiv Singh, and a contractor, Bhanu Pratap Singh. The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by District Additional Executive Officer Ramesh Kumar Singh, they said.

The action was taken following a probe into the discrepancies in the allocation of the panchayat funds by District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangarot, they said. Paswan is a Samajwadi Party leader and son of former MLA Gorakhnath Paswan.

