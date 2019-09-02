TN Guv greets Tamilisai on appointment as T'gana Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday greeted Tamilisai Soundararajan over her appointment as Telangana governor. Purohit greeted Soundararajan over the phone and "expressed his happiness over her appointment," a Raj Bhavan release said.

"He also conveyed his best wishes for new responsibilities of Tmt (Mrs) Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan," it said. Soundararajan, earlier BJP state unit chief, was on Sunday appointed the Governor of Telangana..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)