UP in process of becoming best state with active participation of youth: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh is in the process of becoming the best state with the active participation of youth. He said youths who are filled with energy and talent should reach the zenith in every field and stressed that educational institutions and encouragement have an important role in it.

"India is the youngest country in the world and Uttar Pradesh is the youngest state. With the participation of the youth population, we are in the process of making Uttar Pradesh the best state," Adityanath said. Addressing children, parents and teachers during an event to felicitate meritorious students at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, he said "About two-and-a-half years ago when we came to power, there was an atmosphere of chaos and corruption, and people had come to believe that nothing was going to change."

"But the transformation that took place in different areas during this period is due to the efficient leadership of the prime minister. Miraculous changes have taken place in the field of education," he said. The chief minister said that earlier examinations of various boards and the declaration of results used to take five months, but now, the process gets completed in a month with complete transparency and integrity.

Adityanath said the academic session was regularised in higher and professional studies as well. He advised students not to be afraid of competition and to accept challenges, saying every failure carried a message of success.

"After the failure, analyse your shortcomings and prepare with planning and diligence, and you will surely achieve success. If you are successful, try to achieve even more," he said.

