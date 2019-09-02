Sikh girl conversion: Protesters burn effigy of Pak PM Imran Khan in Delhi

A group of Sikh community members burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday to protest the forcible conversion of a Sikh woman in the neighbouring country. Around 60 to 70 protesters gathered at Teen Murti Marg in Lutyens' Delhi and were scheduled to march to the Pakistan High Commission. But they were stopped by police near the Chanakyapuri police station, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the demonstration began around 11.30 am and the protesters were detained within an hour. The protesters demanded protection of Sikhs residing in Pakistan.

Last month, a 19-year-old Sikh girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province. An FIR had been registered against six people in the case.

Police have arrested one of the suspects, Arsalan, a friend of main accused Mohammad Hassan, who married the girl. A video of the girl at the wedding ceremony had also gone viral on social media.

In the video, the girl was seen sitting beside Hassan and saying that she was marrying him without any pressure. The family of the girl, in a video message, had claimed that she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and sought help from the country's prime minister.

