Delhi: 91-year-old allegedly kidnapped, locked in refrigerator

A 91-year-old man, Krishna Khosla, was allegedly kidnapped from CR Park by domestic help and locked in a refrigerator.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 02-09-2019 18:08 IST
A 91-year-old man, Krishna Khosla, was allegedly kidnapped from CR Park by domestic help and locked in a refrigerator. According to Delhi Police source, the incident occurred on Saturday night and as per the initial probe, this could be a case of kidnapping or robbery.

"Domestic help is the prime suspect in this case. The victim was kidnapped by the accused person(s) and they locked him inside a refrigerator last night," the source said. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
