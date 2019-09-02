Chinese apprehended at IGI Airport with US dollars worth over Rs 14 lakh

A Chinese man has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport on the charge of illegally carrying US dollars worth Rs 14 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Fang Guang was nabbed on Sunday evening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport when he was about to take a flight to Hong Kong.

He was handed over the Customs authorities after USD 19,900 which amounts to Rs 14,30,000 was seized from his bag, officials said.

