Four of family killed in Karnataka road mishap

Four members of a family were killed when their car fell into a roadside pond in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police said. The mishap occurred as Ashok (48) lost control of the vehicle at Kavu on the Mani-Mysuru state highway in Puttur taluk.

Besides Ashok, his wife, son and daughter, hailing from Shuntikoppa, died on the spot, police said. They were returning home after a visit here.

The pond, by the side of the main road, had been posing threat to motorists and local people had requested authorities to close it long ago, but no steps were taken, police sources said, PTI MVG VS VS.

