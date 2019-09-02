LG directs DDA to prepare plan for Yamuna riverbed rejuvenation

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to prepare a comprehensive plan for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna riverbed and its floodplains in a sustainable manner. The directions were issued at a review meeting chaired by Baijal.

"The LG directed the DDA that work at site should be taken up in a comprehensive manner. The DDA has been instructed to delineate timelines of projects and prepare a bar chart to monitor progress of work," the LG House said in a statement. Officials have been asked to adhere to timelines and complete the project within two years, it said.

"The LG further directed the DDA to prepare details of areas transferred to other agencies for temporary usage. These areas should be assessed and taken back by the DDA wherever the required purpose has been fulfilled. "The complete riverfront of the Yamuna should be planned to carry out holistic development. He also stressed that DDA officials should coordinate with all stakeholders to make an inclusive plan," the statement said.

The DDA has been advised to take the help of experts for plantation, landscaping and greening of areas to restore wetlands and the riverine ecosystem, it said. "Basic issues of civic amenities like public access to the river, waiting sheds, pathways, sitting benches and other public convenience should also be addressed in the plan," the statement said.

The DDA presented a plan before Baijal to develop 1,476 ha of land for restoration and rejuvenation of Yamuna floodplains. The DDA has divided this area for development in 10 packages under the project.

The areas included in the projects are: Old Railway Bridge to ITO Barrage (Western Bank), Geeta Colony Bridge to ITO Barrage (Western Bank), Railway Bridge to ITO Barrage (Eastern Bank) and NH24 to DND Flyway (Western Bank). The DND to Kalindi By-pass (Western Bank), NH-24 to DND Flyway (Eastern Bank), NH-24 to DND Flyway, Wazirabad Barrage to ISBT Bridge (Eastern Bank), Wazirabad to Old Railway Bridge (Western Bank) and ITO Barrage to NH-24 (Eastern Bank) are also part of the project, the statement said.

