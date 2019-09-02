Sitaram Yechury files affidavit before SC with details of what transpired in J-K

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, who recently visited Srinagar to meet his party's former legislator, on Monday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, as instructed by the apex court. According to party sources, the affidavit, with the details of what transpired in Jammu and Kashmir, will only be released after the hearing in the apex court.

While allowing Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami, the top court had asked him to file an affidavit. The order came on the habeas corpus petition moved by him, seeking permission to visit Tarigami, who was under detention following the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370.

The top court ordered Yechury to only visit Tarigami as a friend and not for any political purpose. Yechury was also part of the delegation of opposition leaders who had gone to Srinagar last week to see the ground situation in the region. They were, however, not allowed to step out of the airport and were sent back to Delhi. (ANI)

