Punjab CM meets Shekhawat, seeks flood relief measures in state

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday urged the Centre to devise a comprehensive mechanism to check recurrence of floods in the state and save it from suffering damage worth crores of rupees year after year. Singh called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to raise the issue and put the onus of devising a way to prevent recurrent floods in the state on the Centre.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the chief minister said he apprised the Union minister of the ravages caused by the floods to the state, which is not in a position to bear the losses year after year. He said he suggested various measures like de-silting and creation of water reservoirs to Shekhawat to contain the fury of flood.

"It is now up to the ministry to find ways and means to avert such crisis in future," he said. Amarinder Singh voiced concern over the large-scale damage and destruction of property in the state in recent floods, saying many villages were submerged while crops standing in an area of over 1.72 lakh acres were damaged.

Over 500 houses too were destroyed besides loss of cattle's lives, he said, adding his government's priority in the wake of the floods was to save human lives. Reacting to the opposition Akali Dal's allegation that his government failed to provide adequate relief to flood victims, the chief minister said the Shiromani Akali Dal should have taken steps during their 10-year rule to build and strengthen the state's infrastructure.

They should have taken up the shovels to clean rivers, he quipped. Asked about the SYL canal hearing in the Suprem Court, slated for Tuesday, the chief minister said the matter was sub-judice and he could not comment on the same. The issue was not discussed in the meeting, he added.

PTI SKC SKC RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)