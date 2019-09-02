Correct vibration issue of metro trains on war footing: Somnath Bharti to DMRC

AAP Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti has asked the DMRC to expedite steps to correct the vibrations produced due to movement of metro trains that have led to development of cracks in buildings near stations and tracks. Bharti said the cracks due to the vibrations can be seen in houses and buildings in Hauz Khas, Sarvapriya Vihar, Begampur and Shivalik areas.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it is looking into the matter with all "seriousness". Bharti said, "The houses which are above the ground along the Majenta line and the Green Park-Saket line have developed cracks. Due to the loud vibrations (caused due to movement of metro trains), false ceilings have fallen and people can't sleep at night".

He said he has been raising the issue for the last four and a half years but there has been no substantial response from the Delhi Metro. There has been only lip service, he alleged.

"I had a meeting with them last month. They said between the track and the ground, pads have been installed but there has been no relief. I am bothered for those who are not able to sleep in their houses," he said. Bharti asked the DMRC to expedite the correction methods on war footing.

The MLA shared a news report on the matter and tagged the DMRC on Twitter. The DMRC replied, "Sir, thank you for writing to us. The matter is being looked into with all seriousness".

Bharti had raised the issue of cracks appearing in buildings due to the vibrations from movement of metro trains, among others, in a meeting with DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh late last month.

