Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Following are PTI's stories from

Following are PTI's stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL9 AS-DOCTORS Doctors stay away from work in Jorhat to protest against killing of colleague Jorhat/Guwahati: Healthcare services in Jorhat district of Assam were affected on Monday as doctors in government and private hospitals stayed away from their work to protest against the killing of an elderly doctor by a mob on Saturday, officials said.

CAL10 WB-LD GUV SINGH Guv cuts short Delhi visit, expresses concern over law and order situation Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday cut short his stay in New Delhi to visit injured BJP MP Arjun Singh in a city hospital and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state. CAL11 BH-NRC JD-U Prashant Kishor calls NRC botched up; dissident JD(U) leader lashes out Patna: In an embarrassment for JD(U), its national vice-president Prashant Kishor on Monday came under blistering attack from a dissident leader for calling the final NRC in Assam a botched up exercise.

CAL13 AS-NRC-CONG Cong spoke of deficiencies in NRC, did not reject it: Saikia Guwahati: The Congress has pointed out "deficiencies" in the final NRC list, but not summarily rejected the document as it marks an important preliminary step towards "ridding" Assam of illegal migrants, opposition leader in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia said on Monday. CES6 TR-DEB CHIT FUNDS Tripura govt will sell NBFC, chit funds' properties to pay investors Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Monday that the state government will sell the properties of NBFCs and chit funds after the disposal of cases against them and distribute the money among investors who had been deceived by the companies.

CES8 OD-BJD-MEMBERSHIP DRIVE BJD seeks to increase number of members to 1 cr in two months Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched a drive to increase the number of its members from 47 lakh to one crore in two months..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)