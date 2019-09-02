RSS chief to attend all India coordination meeting in Ajmer

RSS chief Mohan Bhagat will attend a three-day all India coordination meeting, beginning on September 7, in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

"Bhagwat will reach Pushkar on Tuesday. He will be staying till September 11 and will attend a three-day all India coordination meeting,” an RSS office bearer said here.

Deliberations on various social, economic, educational, agriculture, environment and water conservation will be held in the meeting which will be attended by nearly 200 delegates from September 7-9, he said.

