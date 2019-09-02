International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

RSS chief to attend all India coordination meeting in Ajmer

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 02-09-2019 22:17 IST
RSS chief to attend all India coordination meeting in Ajmer

RSS chief Mohan Bhagat will attend a three-day all India coordination meeting, beginning on September 7, in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

"Bhagwat will reach Pushkar on Tuesday. He will be staying till September 11 and will attend a three-day all India coordination meeting,” an RSS office bearer said here.

Deliberations on various social, economic, educational, agriculture, environment and water conservation will be held in the meeting which will be attended by nearly 200 delegates from September 7-9, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019