Fresh low-pressure area formed, Odisha to face heavy rain

Formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Monday is likely to trigger heavy rain in many parts of Odisha over the next few days, officials said. Odisha has already encountered downpour in different spells due to four low-pressure areas formed over the sea last month. Several parts of south and west Odisha also faced flash floods and severe waterlogging due to incessant rain.

With fresh downpour is likely to pound many parts of Odisha and the state government has asked the district administrations to remain prepared for any possible flooding and waterlogging situation. Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighborhood, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and the low-pressure area is likely to become more marked on Tuesday, it said in a special bulletin. Under its impact, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at most places in Odisha till September 6.

The MeT Centre has issued a warning for parts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Puri districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur till Tuesday. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to lash some areas of Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts, while heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Ganjam, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Boudh during the period, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Naupada from Tuesday to Wednesday, while parts of Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sonepur, Balangir, Koraput, Nawarangpur and Gajpati may get heavy rain. Squally weather with gusty surface wind with speed up to 40-50 kmph is likely along Odisha coast and west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough, it said.

The MeT Centre cautioned fishermen against venturing into sea along and off Odisha coast till Wednesday.

