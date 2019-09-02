Police suspect domestic help of kidnapping 91-yr-old after stuffing him into fridge

Police suspect that a 91-year-old retired government employee was kidnapped by his domestic help who locked him in a refrigerator and carried it away in a tempo, after the duo was found missing under mysterious circumstances from South Delhi's posh Greater Kailash area. Jewellery and cash besides the refrigerator were stolen from the house of Kishan Khosla, who was found missing since Sunday morning, said a senior police officer.

The businessman son of Khosla found his mother, Saroj Khosla (87), unconscious when he visited the flat on Sunday morning and informed the police. Saroj Khosla complained that their domestic help, who is also named Kishan, mixed some sedative in tea on Saturday night. The domestic help belonged to Bihar and lived locally at Sangam Vihar, he said.

The security guards of the area claimed that they saw the domestic help carrying the refrigerator in a tempo along with his accomplices. He told the guards that he was taking the fridge for repair when they questioned him, police said. "It is suspected that the elderly man was kept inside the fridge," a police officer said.

The couple lived on rented first floor flat of a building in the Greater Kailash-I for last few months. They have two sons one of whom lives in Australia while the other is a businessman who resides in a nearby area, police said. The CCTV cameras in the area including one at the parking lot near the couple's building were not functioning so there was no video footage available which could have helped in investigation, the police officer said.

"We are trying to scan more CCTV cameras in the area for clues," he said. Several teams have been formed to find out the missing elderly man and the domestic help.

