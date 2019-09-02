International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Gang duping students on pretext of facilitating their admissions in medical colleges busted, 3 held

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 02-09-2019 23:01 IST
Gang duping students on pretext of facilitating their admissions in medical colleges busted, 3 held

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping students on the pretext of facilitating their admissions in medical colleges. The main accused, Satish Kanani, was arrested from Surat in Gujarat on Monday, DCP Yogesh Dadhich said.

The other three accused -- Ashish Kumar Singh, Harshdeep Kumar and Sudheer Kumar -- were arrested on August 29 from Mumbai, he added. A case against them was registered on August 25 at Shipra path police station by the father of a medical student, who was promised admission in a medical college in Goa. They took Rs 8 lakh from them, Dadhich said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the gang had cheated several students in the past, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019