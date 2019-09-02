Former national-level hockey player among four arrested in cases of car jacking, violence

Four members of an interstate gang of criminals, including a 25-year-old man who represented Haryana in the National Hockey Championships, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in several cases of car jacking and violence, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The hockey player, Jagdeep Mor, was pursuing B.P.Ed from Kurukshetra University when his brother, a criminal, was shot dead by a rival gang in 2015.

Mor, who joined the world of crime to avenge the death of his brother, was first arrested in 2016 in an Arms Act case in Haryana's Jind. During his stay in jail, he came in contact with another notorious gangster and joined his gang, police said. On being released from the jail, Mor got actively involved in criminal activities to wipe out his rivals. In 2017, he was re-arrested for his involvement in four shoot-outs, they said.

Later he formed his own gang and would post videos and pictures with firearms on social media to instill fear among his rivals. On the basis of specific inputs, a Delhi Police team waylaid Mor and his associate Rahul near Tughlakabad while they were traveling in a Honda City on August 28.

During checking, a sophisticated pistol with five live cartridges and a country-made pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said. Information gathered during their interrogation led to the arrest of two other members of the gang on September 1.

