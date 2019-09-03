Gaya: Auto-driver killed after being shot at by unidentified assailants

An auto-driver was shot dead by unknown assailants, following which his family and acquaintances staged a protest here, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajkumar Sah. "An auto-rickshaw driver was killed by unidentified assailants on Sunday night. We have got hold of some clues following which we have begun the investigation in the matter. We are also looking at the CCTV cameras at the incident site to track down the culprits," Sah told reporters here on Monday.

A friend of the deceased alleged that the assailants had opened fire on the auto-driver without any provocation. "Two persons overtook Ravi's auto and without any provocation fired a bullet at him. He had no enemies and was a very good person. We demand that his family should be paid compensation and the culprits are caught immediately," the friend of the deceased said.

The DSP agreed with the demands raised by the family and friends of the deceased and assured all help to them. "We will ensure that the victim's family gets compensation from the government and will speed up the process to nab the assailants," Sah added. (ANI)

