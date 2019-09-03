One injured in stone-pelting in Pulwama

A 30-year-old man was injured when a stone hit his head during stone-pelting incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police officer said on Tuesday. Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Gongoo area was hit by a stone in Pulwama area on Monday night, resulting in head injury, the officer said.

He has been admitted in SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, the officer added. On August 25, a 42-year-old truck driver Noor Mohmmad Dar was killed when hit by a stone in his head during stone-pelting incident in Bijbehara belt of Anantnag district.

