Floods: Maha, K'taka to form panel for better dam management

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday met his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis here and the two decided to form a high- level committee for better dam management to avoid flood situation in parts of the two states. The decision by the two chief ministers comes in the wake of the devastating floods in parts of Maharashtra and also Karnataka last month.

Floods last month ravaged several parts of western Maharashtra, with Kolhapur and Sangli districts bearing the maximum brunt. The opposition parties here had alleged inadequate discharge of water from Almatti dam, located downstream in the southern state, which initially caused inundation in the two districts.

"Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka CM Yediyurappa decide to set up a High Level Committee for better dam management to avoid flood situation," the Maharashtra chief minister's office (CMO) tweeted, without naming any dam. Fadnavis and Yediyurappa also decided to oppose Andhra Pradesh's plea for redistribution of water against the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal's order in view of the division of AP and Telangana.

"It was also decided to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh's application for redistribution of water against Krishna water tribunal order in view of Andhra & Telangana division. Both the states took a firm stand that Andhra & Telangana should take water from their allotted share," the CMO further said in the tweet. Yediyurappa was accompanied by his deputy C N Ashwathnarayan and Karnataka's home minister Basavaraj Bommai at the meeting held at 'Varsha', the official residence of the Maharashtra chief minister.

Maharashtra ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present on the occasion. PTI ENM GK GK.

