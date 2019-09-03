T'gana not to slap fines under amended MV Act for now:Official Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI): The Telangana transport department will not enforce the penalties of the amended Motor Vehicles Act until a feasibility study of the penalties proposed under the Act is over, a senior state government official said on Tuesday. A committee has been formed by the state government to study the Act and the recommendations of the panel would be sent to the Transport Minister and Chief Minister for approval, the official said.

Until then, the new set of penalties would not be implemented in the state which may go soft on them and possibly consider reduction in the fines, the official told PTI. The Parliament had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in July and came into effect from September 1.

The new law seeks to tighten traffic regulations and impose steep penalties for violations of traffic rules. Under the new law, people not wearing helmets or seat-belts would be fined Rs 1,000 as against the earlier Rs 100, while those driving without a licence can be fined Rs 5,000 as against the earlier Rs 500, or face three-month jail.

However, the violations which attract prosecution would be dealt with, the official further said while hinting that state government was not in a hurry to implement the proposed penalties. Some of the states such as Punjab and West Bengal have not enforced the rules under the Act and were in wait-and-watch mode.

When contacted, principal secretary, transport and roads and buildings, Sunil Sharma said the Centre had amended the Act and that the states have the powers to take a call on the penalties..

