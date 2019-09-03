J-K groups meet Shah, hail abrogation of Article 370

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met sarpanches from Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after the repeal of Article 370 and assured them that restrictions on communication will be lifted "as soon as possible" in the region and nobody's land will be taken to set up public facilities. He also met representatives of fruit growers, agricultural markets and some members of local horticulture associations and representatives of the community of people displaced during partition and said the fight of the people of the state against terrorism was that of the country.

"Your fight is against terrorism, as is ours, hence we should ensure an atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest," he said. He assured the representatives that nobody's land would be taken and government land would be used for establishing industries, hospitals and educational institutions.

All three delegations congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister for the "courageous step of abolishing article 370 and 35A", a Home Ministry release said. The minister said that it was essential to change the atmosphere and bring the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the mainstream.

He clarified that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored as soon as the situation warrants, and asked the representatives to not believe any rumours. This, he said, would not only create employment opportunities for the locals but also enhance tax revenues for the state, which in turn would be used for the welfare of the people.

During his meeting with sarpanches, Shah hailed them as the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and said that it would be their responsibility to ensure that benefits of various government schemes would reach the correct beneficiaries and an atmosphere of peace and prosperity is maintained. He promised to begin recruitment for various government jobs at the earliest and said that the government would ensure merit-based recruitment of at least five aspirants from each village, the press note said.

"On the issue of mobile connectivity and restoration of communications, the Union Home Minister said that the issue would be expedited and that a solution would be found as quickly as possible," the release said. The representatives of fruit growers expressed their concern regarding the possibility of unsold and wasted produce. Shah assured them that the government is in touch with concerned agencies to resolve the issue.

He noted that with the abrogation of Article 370, the benefits of various government schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana would reach all farmers of Jammu and Kashmir now. Shah promised to begin the process of Block level elections as quickly as possible.

In his meeting with representatives of the displaced people who had initially registered in various stages of India but later settled in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah assured them that they are being considered for inclusion in the scheme under which displaced families registered in Jammu and Kashmir were given financial assistance. (ANI)

