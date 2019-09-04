DoNER Ministry team to visit J-K on Thursday

A high-level team of officers from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to look into new reforms and best practices that can be introduced there. According to an official statement, the key focus areas of the visit will be to exchange notes on ensuring sustainable livelihood after giving due emphasis on women empowerment and community-based bottom-up approach and eco-tourism.

"The purpose of the visit is to look into the new reforms and best practices that can be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said. The delegation will focus on exposure programmes of the farmers and artisans of the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

It will also see how to go about on promotional showrooms for local products in Jammu and Kashmir by the Ministry of DoNER, community-based natural resource management, training of artisans from Jammu and Kashmir, collaboration programmes on skill development and cultural exposure and exchange programmes, it said. Union Minister of DoNER Jitendra Singh has recently chaired a meeting with ministry officials and discussed various issues and developments related to the visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)