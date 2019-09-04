Teachers’ Day 2019 – Why we celebrate the day on Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 in India to honor and pay tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's former President, who always had a belief and emphasized that "teachers should be the best minds in the country".

When Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the President of India, some of his friends and students requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday on September 5. But he answered, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5th is observed as Teachers' Day." The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day started in 1962.

Teachers' Day 2019 will commemorate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's 131st birth anniversary. Also considered as an Indian philosopher and statesman, Dr S Radhakrishnan served as the first Vice President of India between 1952 and 1962 and the second President of India between 1962 and 1967. He was born on September 5, 1888 in a middle-class family in Thiruttani, a town in the state of Tamil Nadu. He was the son of Sarvepalli Veeraswami and Sarvepalli Sita. His father was a subordinate revenue official in the service of a local zamindar (local landlord). He received his primary education at K V High School at Thiruttani.

Throughout the academic life, Dr Radhakrishnan received scholarships. He initially joined Voorhees College in Vellore but moved to the Madras Christian College at the age of 17. He graduated from there in 1906 with a Voorha master's degree in Philosophy, being one of its most distinguished alumni. He wrote his thesis for the MA degree on "The Ethics of the Vedanta and its Metaphysical Presuppositions". His thesis was extolled by his philosophy professor Dr Alfred George Hogg and was published when he only 20. He described how, as a student, "The challenge of Christian critics impelled me to make a study of Hinduism and find out what is living and what is dead in it. My pride as a Hindu, roused by the enterprise and eloquence of Swami Vivekananda, was deeply hurt by the treatment accorded to Hinduism in missionary institutions." This inspired him to undergo critical study of Indian philosophy and religion and a lifelong defence of Hinduism against "uninformed Western criticism".

Some of the works by Dr Radhakrishnan are "The philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore", "Indian Philosophy", "The Hindu View of Life", "An Idealist View of Life", "Eastern Religions and Western Thought", "Religion and Society", "The Bhagavad Gita", "The Dhammapada", "The Principal Upanishads" to name a few. He was awarded numerous high awards during his life including a knighthood in 1931. In 1954, he was honored with the Bharat Ratna. He was also one of the founders of Helpage India, a non-profit organisation for elderly underprivileged in India. He was nominated sixteen times for the Nobel prize in literature, and eleven times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The importance of Teachers' Day in our lives is vital. Teachers play an integral part in our lives by giving their endeavors in making us successful in career and business. Not only they teach us to become a good human being in the society, in modern terminology, they fill our brains with data and information to analyse. To respect's teachers' contribution in our life, majority of the countries celebrate Teachers' Day separately, while World Teachers' Day is globally celebrated on October 5.

Dr Radhakrishnan stretched the citizens of India to keep in touch with the history or past while paving the way to future. His teachings continue to inspire both teachers and students across the nation. He left the mortal world on April 17, 1975 at the age of 86.