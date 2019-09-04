International Development News
Development News Edition
Minor kept hostage, gangraped in UP's Allahabad

PTI Pratapgarh
Updated: 04-09-2019 19:04 IST
Minor kept hostage, gangraped in UP's Allahabad

A 14 year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped while returning home from school and gangraped by two persons, police said here on Wednesday. The victim, a student of Class IX, was returning home when she was given lift by one Narendra Yadav on the pretext of dropping her at her home but instead taken to Allahabad, where she was kept hostage for two days, ASP (West) Dinesh Dubey said.

Yadav and his friend Mohit Saroj raped her and dropped her near her home on Monday, warning against reporting the matter, Dubey said. On the complaint of the victim and her mother, an FIR was lodged against the two on Tuesday, the ASP added.

COUNTRY : India
