Market complex to come up in Guwahati for showcasing NE agri

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a market complex here, where agri-horti produces of the entire North Eastern region would be showcased and sold. This facility of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) will be constructed with the support of the North Eastern Council.

"The marketing complex will be a destination for showcasing products of the North Eastern region. Not only Assam but the entire region will benefit from it," said Singh, the minister of state for Development of North Eastern Region. The minister said Guwahati has now come up as a major metro city in the country and the day is not far when it will become a favourite destination for young entrepreneurs and start-ups from all over India.

The marketing complex will have the provision for an Agri-Horti Retail Hub where farmers and entrepreneurs of the region will get a common platform to showcase and sell their produces and products, NERAMAC Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Prasad said. It will also accommodate agrihorti related government departments under a single roof for better coordination and provide a single-window centre to farmers and entrepreneurs to avail government schemes, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)