Compilation of President Kovind's speeches to be launched by VP on Sep 6

A compilation of 95 speeches delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office will be launched by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday. In order to promote and disseminate selected speeches of the president, the Publications Division under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has published 'Loktantra Ke Swar (Khand 2)' and 'The Republican Ethic (Volume 2)', an official statement said.

They are a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by the president during his second year in office (July 2018 to July 2019), it said. The speeches present a wide panorama of the national life, covering issues ranging from diplomatic focus to good governance, from quality education to the pursuit of excellence and from welfare of brave armed forces to the overriding spirit of the Constitution, the statement said.

In view of the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a separate section on the president's addresses related to Gandhian world-view has also been included. The speeches have been divided into eight categories -- 'Addressing the Nation', 'Windows to the World', 'Educating India: Equipping India', 'Dharma of Public Service', 'Honouring our Sentinels', 'Spirit of the Constitution and Law', 'Acknowledging Excellence' and 'Mahatma Gandhi: Moral Exemplar, Guiding Light.'

The books will be released by Naidu on September 6 at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi. Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Thaawarchand Gehlot will be guests of honour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)