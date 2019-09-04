International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 19:50 IST
Sultry weather in Delhi; not much rains expected ahead

Delhiites reeled under sultry weather on Wednesday despite the meteorological office's forecast of rains. The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday predicted light rains in the Delhi-NCR region due to a shift in the monsoon trough.

The city recorded a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, and a low of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Humidity levels shot up 85 per cent. According to Mahesh Palwat of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, not much precipitation is likely in the city in the next two days.

"However, a fresh spell of rains is expected on September 9 and 10 -- possibly the last showers before the monsoon starts to retreat," he said.

COUNTRY : India
