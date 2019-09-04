Eight fishermen missing after boat sinks, CG launches search

Eight fishermen are reported missing after their boat sank in mid-sea following gusty winds while they were returning to shore on Wednesday, officials said. There were ten fishermen on board.

Two fishermen managed to swim to safety, they said. The boat sank 15 nautical miles (about 28 km) from here.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea despite warning of strong winds and rough seas, fisheries department officials added. Coast guard and local fishermen have a launched a search for the missing fishermen.

Meanwhile, around 500 fishermen resorted to a road blockade in front of the Taluk office here, demanding steps to trace those missing. Senior district and police officials held talks with them following which they dispersed, officials said.

Ramanathapuram MP K Navaskani said he had taken up the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who assured all help by central agencies, including the Coast Guard. The IUML leader said he spoke to the minister over phone and also was in touch with coast guard and other officials.

The sea off Rameswaram remained rough throughout the day with strong wind sweeping the region..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)