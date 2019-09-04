Man surrenders after killing woman he had affair with in Ghaziabad

A man has surrendered to police here after having shot dead a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night at Ram Vihar colony of Banthla in Loni, they said.

Accused Adesh Bhati, a property dealer by profession, killed Anita in a fit of rage and later informed the police control room about the incident, following which he was arrested, Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. Giving details, Jadaun said Bhati, who is married and has two kids, had met Anita a few years ago. He had arranged accommodation for Anita and used to give her a monthly allowance.

The accused and the victim had a number of altercations recently as Anita was asking for Rs 10,000 per month towards maintenance and Bhati was unable to meet the demands as he was facing a financial crunch, the SP said. Around 9:30 pm on Tuesday, when he went to meet her, they had another heated argument and in a fit of rage, Bhati shot her dead, Jadaun said.

Anita died on the spot after being shot in the chest. Her body was sent for an autopsy, the SP said, adding that an FIR was lodged based on a complaint from the victim's brother Vishnu Yadav, a resident of Lado Sarai in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)