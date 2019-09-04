Retired revenue official caught taking bribe in Himachal Pradesh

A retired revenue official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 on Wednesday in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, a State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau official said. Currently working as an Urdu translator, Punnu Ram was caught while accepting the bribe from Diwan Chand Sharma of Khanni village for providing translated revenue record, Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar said.

A vigilance team from Dharamshala arrested him in Nurpur on Sharma's complaint, he added. Punnu Ram had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to provide him translated revenue record, Kumar said.

A case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him and relevant records have been seized, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)