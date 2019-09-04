International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Engineering student held for sending bomb threat to Hyderabad

PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 04-09-2019 21:01 IST
Engineering student held for sending bomb threat to Hyderabad

A 24-year old M.Tech student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sending a mail threatening to blow up the international airport here, police said. K Shashikanth sent the mail on Tuesday to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's customer support out of jealousy to prevent his childhood friend Sairam Kaleru from leaving to Canada for higher studies, police said, adding the mail was sent using Sairam's mail.

"I want to blast bomb in airport tomorrow," the accused said in the mail sent through the airport's website under the "contact us" column, a police release said. Upon receiving the mail, airport authorities informed the police who in turn along with officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Securityconducted thorough discussion on Tuesday and declared the information as hoax.

Shashikanth had earlier tried to get his friend's visa cancelled by sending fake mails to Canadian authorities, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019