Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL 5 WB-ADHIR Opp parties losing the battle of perception : Adhir Kolkata: Adhir Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Wednesday conceded that the opposition parties in the country are losing the "battle of perception" as they are being branded as anti-national and corrupt by the BJP government at the Centre.

CAL 7 AR-CHINA-LD INCURSION Arunachal MP alleges Chinese incursion, Indian army disputes claim Itanagar: An Arunachal Pradesh MP claimed on Wednesday Chinese troops intruded into India and built a bridge in the border state, an assertion the Indian Army appeared to reject, citing "different claims" by the two nations over areas along the Line of Actual Control. CAL 8 AS-LD IMA PROTEST Doc assault : IMA threatens countrywide ceasework Teok: IMA, the national organisation of medicos on Wednesday condemned the brutal assault of Assam tea garden doctor Deben Dutta that led to his death and threatened country-wide indefinite ceasework if the Centre failed to enact a law to check violence against medical practitioners immediately.

CAL 9 JH-LYNCH Man lynched in Jharkhand on suspicion of being child lifter Ramgarh: A middle-aged man was lynched in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on the suspicion of being a child lifter, police said on Wednesday. CES 8 MZ-BRU-REPATRIATION Bru repatration date to be finalised on Friday Aizawl: The date for repatriation of the 4,447 Bru families lodged in relief camps in Tripura to their home state Mizoram will be finalised at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

CES 10 MG-CONRAD Meghlaya CM denies corruption charges by leader of opp Shillong: Facing accusations of corruption and nepotism in the implementation of the Rs 500 crore Saubhagya scheme, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Wednesday asserted that proper procedures were followed by the government. CES 16 WB-COLLAPSE-KMRC Metro brings in international experts to prevent further damage to houses Kolkata: International and in-house experts are working on a war-footing to prevent further damage to houses in a part of Central Kolkata where tunnel boring for the East West Metro corridor led to collapse of some buildings and appearance of cracks in several others, a senior official said on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)