NCW seeks report from Haryana Police in woman's suicide over 'police inaction'

The National Commission for Women has asked Haryana Police to give action-taken report in the case of alleged suicide of a 22-year-old woman in Yamunanagar district over 'police inaction' on her rape complaint. The incident took place outside the Jathlana police station on Monday evening, where the woman, along with her kin, had gone to know the status of her complaint.

Members of her family accused local police officials of not acting on her complaint, which was submitted around 12 days ago. The commission, in a statement, said it was anguished with the incident and expressed concern over the rise in crime against women.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the NCW is taking suo motu cognisance of this case, and issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana to investigate the matter and send a detailed report to the commission as soon as possible. The commission called on the DGP to take immediate action against erring officials.

