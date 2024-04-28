Unidentified Man's Body Discovered Close to Jaipur Police Station, Investigation Underway

The body of a man bearing multiple injury marks was found on a hand cart near a police station in Jaipur on Sunday morning, officials said.

The body was spotted by morning walkers near the Kanota trijunction here, close to the Kanota police junction, they said. The deceased has been identified as Brijmohan, according to the police.

A police official said that the body of the man, aged around 30 years, had multiple injury marks. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for postmortem and the matter is being probed, the official said.

