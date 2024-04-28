Left Menu

Unidentified Man's Body Discovered Close to Jaipur Police Station, Investigation Underway

The deceased has been identified as Brijmohan, according to the police.A police official said that the body of the man, aged around 30 years, had multiple injury marks.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 16:30 IST
Unidentified Man's Body Discovered Close to Jaipur Police Station, Investigation Underway
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man bearing multiple injury marks was found on a hand cart near a police station in Jaipur on Sunday morning, officials said.

The body was spotted by morning walkers near the Kanota trijunction here, close to the Kanota police junction, they said. The deceased has been identified as Brijmohan, according to the police.

A police official said that the body of the man, aged around 30 years, had multiple injury marks. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for postmortem and the matter is being probed, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024