Bawariya gang member held after police encounter in Ghaziabad

A member of the dreaded 'Bawariya' gang, which has involvement in a number of murder and loot cases, was arrested here on Wednesday after an encounter with police, officials said. The arrested accused, Pradeep Kumar, is a resident of Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, a police official said.

An exchange of fire took place in the morning between the accused and a team of Kavi Nagar police station at Madhuban Bapu Dham colony, the official said. Police have recovered a licensee pistol, which the accused hasd stolen from Kavi Nagar in 2018, two live and as many used cartridges, and a motorcycle stolen from Masuri town, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar said the police team had signalled a bike to stop. The pillion rider instead fired at the police. He was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing, the DSP said. While he was arrested, his accomplice fled the spot, police said.

The arrested accused was identified as Pradeep Kumar, who has involvement in a dacoity case in Pooja colony under the Tronica city police station limits of Loni, they said. During interrogation, he confessed to killing two persons when they opposed a robbery bid on the intervening night of August 4-5.

Provision store owner Dharmavir Sharma's house was robbed by six dacoits. When Sharma and his son opposed the robbers, they shot at the store owner twice, killing him.

While the robbers were fleeing along with the looted valuables, Sharma's neighbour Ashok Verma and his two sons Sonu and Babu caught hold of one robber. The robbers also fired at them due to which Sonu and Babu suffered serious injuries. Sonu was declared brought dead, police said.

