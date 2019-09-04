International Development News
Most telephone exchanges to be functional tonight across Valley: Srinagar DM

Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday evening informed that most telephone exchanges will be made functional by tonight across the Valley here.

ANI Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
Updated: 04-09-2019 22:27 IST
Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Most telephone exchanges to be functional tonight across Valley. Mobiles being restored gradually, already buzzing in Kupwara. Thanks for patience and regrets for inconvenience," he tweeted.

On August 5, landline and mobile phone services and the Internet were suspended in Kashmir Valley before the Centre announced its move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
