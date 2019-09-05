International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Karnataka man drowns in Turner falls in US

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 05-09-2019 00:35 IST
Karnataka man drowns in Turner falls in US

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 24-year-old man from Raichur, who was studying in Texas, drowned in Turner falls in the US while trying to save his friend, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday when Koyyalamudi Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sindanur Taluk in Raichur, jumped into the water body to save his friend and in the process, both drowned, they said.

Kumar was studying at the University of Texas, Arlington. His body is likely to arrive at his home town on Thursday, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019