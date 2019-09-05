New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM:

Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: LGD28 SC-2ND LD CHIDAMBARAM SC refuses pre-arrest bail in INX Media case to Chidambaram New Delhi: In a setback to former Union minister P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant him pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. LGD27 SC-LD MEHBOOBA SC allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir, where she is under detention following the revocation of the state's special status a month ago. LGD25 SC-LD TARIGAMI CPI(M) leader Tarigami should be moved from Srinagar hospital to AIIMS, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that ailing CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami be shifted from Srinagar, where he is under detention at his home, to AIIMS in Delhi without any delay. DEL6 PRIYANKA-SLOWDOWN Modi govt's silence on economic slowdown very dangerous: Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government's silence on it was "very dangerous".

BOM4 MH-MUMBAI-FLIGHTS 30 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport, 118 delayed Mumbai: Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday. DEL5 PB-BLAST-RESCUE Batala blast: Rescue operations under way Batala (Pb): Rescue operations on Thursday continued at a firecracker factory site where 23 people were killed and 27 injured in a powerful explosion here, officials said.

DEL2 ED-JKCA-ARREST ED arrests former JK cricket association treasurer in money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza in connection with a money laundering case, officials said Thursday. BOM7 AVI-INDIGO-DGCA IndiGo passengers `forced' to sit in stranded flight: DGCA to probe Mumbai: Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the alleged incident of budget carrier IndiGo forcing the passengers of its Jaipur-bound flight to sit in the stranded aircraft at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday night, a top official source said. DEL3 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rises over 100 pts; oil & gas, metal stocks rally Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening session on Thursday, led by gains in oil and gas, power and metal stocks, amid positive cues from global markets.

FOREIGN: FGN9 RUSSIA-MODI-LD MAHATHIR Modi meets Malaysian PM, discusses Kashmir and raises Zakir Naik's extradition Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday explained to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad the rationale behind New Delhi's decision on Jammu and Kashmir and sought the extradition of controversial Indian televangelist Zakir Naik. FGN7 RUSSIA-MODI-LD ABE PM Modi meets Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Russia, discuss Indo-Pacific region Vladivostok: India and Japan agreed to further deepen cooperation in the strategic Indo-Pacific region where China has been flexing its military muscles, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe here on Thursday.

FGN11 US-INDIAN-STUDENTS-LD DROWN 2 Indian students drown in US Washington: Two Indian students, who were on foreign exchange programme in the US, have drowned at a popular tourist destination in Oklahoma, according to a media report..

