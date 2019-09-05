Nearly 2,500 kg of poppy husk seized in Jodhpur, 1 held

A person was arrested and 2480 kg of poppy husk was seized from a truck here, police said on Thursday. The seized contraband is worth Rs 1.5 crore in the market and it was headed for Phalodi, Osian and Lohawat in Jodhpur, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Brahat said.

Police got a tip off on Wednesday that a huge consignment of poppy husk was being brought to Lohawat in a truck from Jharkhand, he said. "On receiving this information, we put up barricades on the Phalodi-Jodhpur state highway in the night and the truck was intercepted.

"The truck's driver, Pappuram Bishnoi, has been arrested and he said the consignment was from Jharkhand," Bahrat said. He said Bishnoi has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the matter is being investigated.

