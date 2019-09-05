HC notice to govt,corpn over poor condition of roads in Kochi

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government and theKochi Municipal Corporation over the poor condition of roads in Kochi city. A bench headed by Chief Justice Rishikesh Roy initiated proceedings on the basis of a letter sent by Justice Devan Ramachandran pointing out the sad plight of roads in Cochin.

Roads in the city have been lying in a dilapidated condition for the past several months. Authorities have been blaming each other for the bad condition of roads. The Corporation claimed that most roads were in good shape until the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) broke them open for various works.

City Mayor Soumini Jain had even staged a sit-in in front of the KWA chief engineers office in Ernakulam, demanding road repairs..

