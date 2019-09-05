1 killed, 4 injured after roof collapses in Bareilly

A labourer was killed and four others injured after an under-construction roof collapsed in Kyoladiya police station area here on Thursday, police said. The labourers were laying the roof of a house when it collapsed, trapping 28 people working there, ADM (finance) V K Singh said.

Five of them were pulled out injured, the ADM said, adding one of them, Appu, 22, succumbed at the district hospital. Others were discharged after primary treatment.

