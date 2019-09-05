Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 22 lakh

A man, who arrived at Delhi airport from Dubai, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling Rs 22 lakh worth of gold in paste form concealed in the jeans the person was wearing, a Customs official said on Thursday. The passenger, who arrived at the Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport on Tuesday from Dubai by an Air India flight, was intercepted by Customs officials after crossing the Green Channel.

A personal and baggage search of the person resulted in the recovery of gold in paste form weighing approximately 1,200 gm concealed in the jeans worn by the person. After extraction, 567 gm of gold with a market value of Rs 22,49,856 was recovered.

The gold has been seized and the passenger arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act. For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)